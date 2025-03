Danish bunker and tanker group Monjasa has completed Panama’s first-ever biofuel bunkering with Japanese shipowning giant NYK.

Monjasa delivered 900 tonnes of a B30 biofuel blend to the NYK-operated 6,430-ceu car carrier Hestia Leader (built 2008) in the Port of Cristobal.

The ship-to-ship operation was performed by the 20,000-dwt tanker Monjasa Thunder (built 2009).