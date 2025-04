Japan’s NYK has contracted its first methanol-powered VLCC newbuilding.

The giant shipping group said it has ordered the 310,000-dwt tanker at domestic shipbuilder Nihon Shipyard for delivery in 2028.

The deal is backed by a long-term charter to compatriot Idemitsu Tanker.

No price has been given for the dual-fuel vessel, which will also run on fuel oil.