Dutch owner Alliance Maritime has emerged as the new owner of two Oaktree Capital Management tankers sold last month.

The 13,200-dwt Golden Oak and the 13,100-dwt Valley Oak (both built 2008) were acquired from the US private equity giant through an $11.9m private placement of equity arranged by Clarksons Project Finance.

Henning Oldendorff-backed Maritime & Merchant Bank was also involved as a lender in the transaction.