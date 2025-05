Odfjell has added to an extensive newbuilding slate while buying in chartered chemical carriers.

The Norwegian owner said it has concluded contracts for two 35,000-dwt stainless steel ships to be delivered on long-term time charters in 2027 and 2028.

It did not give details of the shipyard or shipowner, but said the deal brings its orderbook to 20 vessels, of which 18 are being fixed in.