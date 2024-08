Norway’s Odfjell has signed contracts to add two more chemical tankers to its orderbook as it enjoys record earnings.

Bergen-based Odfjell, which owns or operates a fleet of 70 tankers, now has 17 vessels on order with yards in Japan and China.

The two new contracted orders on a time-charter basis are scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2028, the company said in its second-quarter earnings report.