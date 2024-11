Odfjell Terminals Korea (OTK) will expand services and product-handling capacity at its Ulsan terminal.

The E5 project will boost OTK’s storage capacity by 28%, surpassing 400,000 cbm, and enhance the export of chemical products.

The expansion comprises a new tank pit of 10 carbon steel tanks, specially designed to store commodities such as benzene, methanol, aromatics and ethanol.