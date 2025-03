Laurence Odfjell says that chemical tanker specialist Odfjell intends to invest in more energy-efficient newbuildings, following the success of its first wind-assisted chemical tanker, the 49,000-dwt Bow Olympus (built 2019).

“With the validation of these suction sails, we are ready to invest and increase our mission level. Not only to retrofit more ships — we want to prepare the next sister ship — but we are also ready to build newbuilds.