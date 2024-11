Norwegian chemical tanker player Odfjell has shrugged off a dip in its net earnings in the third quarter of its 2024 financial year, claiming that while freight rates come down as predicted from their second-quarter highs, the market remains healthy.

“Odfjell continues to perform well, with another solid result in the third quarter,” said Odfjell chief executive Harald Fotland as the company revealed it had earned a net profit of $71m during the quarter, down from $88m in the second quarter.