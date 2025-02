India has imported its first-ever cargo of Argentinian Medanito crude as refiners seek alternatives to sanctioned oil from Russia.

The Offen Group-controlled 105,000-dwt aframax Sigma Triumph (built 2009) discharged about 700,000 barrels loaded in Puerto Rosales at Bharat Petroleum Corp’s Mumbai refinery last week.

This made Bharat Petroleum the first Asian buyer of Argentina’s predominant export grade, oil analytics company Kpler said.