The risk of an oil spill from a stricken Greek suezmax in the Red Sea remains high, shipping’s top regulator said on Wednesday as he called for an end to “cowardly and unjustifiable” Houthi attacks.

Arsenio Dominguez, secretary general of the International Maritime Organization, said the concerted assault on the 163,759-dwt Sounion (built 2006) was yet another unacceptable attack on international shipping.

US officials said on Tuesday that the ship was leaking oil and Dominguez said the IMO was in talks with other groups and was ready to offer technical help.

The Delta Tankers-operated ship was carrying about 1m barrels of Iraqi oil and heading for Greece when it was attacked, the third ship managed by the company targeted in the region in August.

“I am extremely concerned about the situation regarding the tanker MV Sounion, which was targeted while transiting the southern Red Sea,” said Dominguez.

“This is yet another unacceptable attack on international shipping, putting the lives of innocent seafarers at risk.

“The risk of an oil spill, posing an extremely serious environmental hazard, remains high and there is widespread concern about the damage such a spill would cause within the region.”

Dominguez expressed gratitude for the recovery of the Russian and Filipino seafarers on board the ship when it was attacked on Wednesday.

The Houthis followed up the attack with the launch of a sea drone that was destroyed by the European Union naval force operating in the region.

After the crew were taken to Djibouti by the French Navy, the Houthi group is believed to have boarded the drifting Sounion and laid explosives before detonating them from a distance.

The attack caused explosions down the deck, with a number of fires continuing to burn on the vessel. Tugs sent to aid the ship were warned off by the Houthis, according to the US.

“I continue to monitor the situation closely and reiterate my call for an immediate end to the illegal, cowardly and unjustifiable attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea area,” said Dominguez on Wednesday.

“Merchant ships trading essential supplies and the seafarers serving on them should be free to navigate worldwide, unhindered by geopolitical tensions.”