Many tanker markets have gained from longer tonne-mile routes needed to bypass the Red Sea.

But Okeanis Eco Tankers chief executive Aristidis Alafouzos says a return by suezmaxes to the region following the ceasefires in Gaza and by Yemen’s Houthis could be a good thing for the market.

Most analyses of a potential reopening have focused on the prospects for product tankers, whose tonne-mile figures have been boosted more than their crude sisters.