Okeanis Eco Tankers (OET) revealed on Friday that it has converted half its VLCC fleet into clean product tankers described as ‘LR4’ ships to capture higher earnings in one-off spot employment opportunities.

According to a presentation to analysts following the release of financial earnings, the US-listed company led by Aristidis Alafouzos said it has done three such conversions in the second quarter and another one in the current one.