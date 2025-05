Okeanis Eco Tankers reported a first-quarter profit dip that landed exactly as analysts predicted.

The company also revealed rising rates for second-quarter bookings so far.

The New York-listed tanker owner reported a profit of $12.6m during the first quarter, down from $41.6m.

Without items factored out of analyst estimates, the Aristidis Alafouzos-led company said it earned $11.4m