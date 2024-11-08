Okeanis Eco Tankers is positioning itself to pounce on winter volatility in the crude tanker market after the fourth quarter started below expectations.

After the New York-listed owner of VLCCs and suezmaxes reported third quarter earnings, chief executive Aristides Alafouzos told analysts that the fourth quarter so far has “materially underperformed” expectations.

He cited many factors, including poor arbitrage opportunities that kept Atlantic market cargoes in the West, a US hurricane season that hampered US exports and weak Chinese demand.