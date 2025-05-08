Greece’s Okeanis Eco Tankers is stacking the shelf for potential securities sales to boost acquisition firepower.

The US and Oslo-listed VLCC and suezmax owner said it had filed a shelf registration form with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to enable it “to more quickly and efficiently raise capital in the future”.

The filing provides for up to $500m in capital, which may be used for potential purchases and strategic initiatives, or to cut debt, or for other general corporate purposes.