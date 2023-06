Iranian crude exports have hit their highest level since the US reimposed sanctions in 2018 with new tankers joining the trade, said Vortexa.

Iran exported 1.5m barrels per day in May to top the previous post-sanction peak in December last year, the data analyst said.

Iran has seen 20 tankers, including 13 VLCCs, join the trade this year to help Tehran boost exports despite facing competition for tanker supply from Russia.