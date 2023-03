Interest in older crude tankers has driven asset values to 15-year highs, VesselsValue has calculated.

The UK valuation platform said the sale and purchase boom has seen prices rise across most sectors and age ranges.

But it is 10 to 15-year-old vessels where the biggest jumps have been seen, according to analyst Rebecca Galanopoulos Jones.

Suezmaxes are leading the way with the most “dramatic” increases, as tonne-miles grow in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, she said.