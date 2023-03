The dearth of tanker ordering could force older ships to keep trading, Simpson Spence Young said.

The broker said tanker ordering so far in 2023 is outpacing that of 2022, with 2.8m dwt on order so far this year, up from 6.8m dwt for all of last year — with almost all replacements for ships near scrapping age.

“Older tonnage significantly outweighs the tonnage on the orderbook,” SSY said in its monthly report published on Wednesday.