Oman’s Asyad Group is continuing to expand its shipping capacity as earnings increase.

The shipowner, shipyard operator and ports company said net profit in 2022 was OMR 62.1m ($161m), against OMR 55.7m the year before.

Revenue grew to OMR 442.7m from OMR 305.7m.

The annual report reveals Asyad chartered in 32 more ships last year to operate in the spot market, without giving further details.