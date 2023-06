Middle Eastern shipowner Asyad Shipping Co has invited offers on three of the oldest VLCCs in its mixed fleet of vessels.

Brokers name the scrubber-fitted vessels as the 316,373-dwt Fida and Sifa (both built 2011) and 299,991-dwt Saham (built 2010). They said they were put on the market in the middle of this week.

They detailed that the owners — the former Oman Shipping Co — are open to the vessels being sold individually or en bloc.