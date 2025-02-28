A big chunk of tankers trading to the US will be caught up in President Donald Trump’s effort to weaken China’s influence in shipping markets, Braemar says.

The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) began seeking public comments last week on proposals for new port fees targeting Chinese operators, Chinese-built ships and companies ordering newbuildings from Chinese shipyards.

Chinese-owned vessels would be charged up to $1m per US port call, or at a rate of up to $1,000 per net tonne of the vessel’s capacity.