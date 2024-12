One of the oldest aframax tankers still in operation appears set for the breakers.

The 96,000-dwt Athina I (ex-name Athina 1, built 1995) has been sold for scrapping, according to VesselsValue, with the ship changing ownership and flag in recent weeks.

The valuation service did not note a buyer, yard or price only that it was being bought “as is” at Khor Fakkan.