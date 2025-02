Dubai-based tanker operator Saud Shipping has called time on the career of one of the oldest medium-range product tankers in active service.

After 37 years of gainful employment transporting refined petroleum products across the world’s sea lanes, the 40,000-dwt MR1-type tanker Athina 3 (built 1988) dropped anchor this week off its final port of call – the ship recycling beach at Alang in India.