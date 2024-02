First came in with the new, and now it’s out with the old as Ardmore Shipping struck a deal to sell a 14-year-old product tanker after purchasing a younger secondhand vessel.

And the sale comes with a price tag that represents a significant capital gain for the New York-listed tanker owner.

The company has sold the 50,100-dwt Ardmore Seafarer (built 2010) for $27.2m,