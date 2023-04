Pakistan National Shipping Corp (PNSC) is seeking to add modern chemical tankers to its fleet.

The company has tendered to buy up to two 30,000-dwt to 50,000-dwt ships of not more than 10 years of age.

Documents reveal the state shipowner is willing to consider secondhand vessels, or newbuildings through resales.

Shipbrokers registered with the Baltic Exchange can obtain tender forms up to 14 June on behalf of vessel owners.