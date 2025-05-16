Pakistani seafarers have been prevented from leaving their VLCC in India, in a sign of the heightened tensions between the countries.

Indian media cited coastal security and police sources as saying security was tightened at the port of Paradip in the eastern state of Odisha on Wednesday after the arrival of the 298,100-dwt Siren II (built 2008).

The Hong Kong-flagged vessel is crewed by 21 Pakistani nationals, two Indians and two Thais.

The Times of India reported that immigration officials reported the presence of the Pakistanis on board, and they were not allowed to disembark.

“Specific instructions were issued for the Pakistani nationals not to disembark as a precautionary measure,” a security source told the newspaper.

There were no restrictions on the movements of the other four crew members.

The two countries halted bilateral imports and exports of goods following a terrorist attack in Kashmir in April that India said was backed by Pakistan.

Pakistan denied this, but there have been exchanges of missile fire in the region since then.

The Siren II is carrying 197,000 tonnes of crude and had called in China, South Korea and Singapore previously.

Odisha Marine Police said it was anchored at the port’s single-point mooring.

The ship remained offshore on Friday, according to AIS data.

The cargo is intended for Indian Oil Corp’s refinery in Paradip. It is not known where the crude was loaded.

The Siren II is the former Duplic Dynamic, listed in databases as operated by Blue Ocean Marine Co of Hong Kong, which could not be contacted.

Clarksons lists the insurer as not known.

The VLCC started out life under the ownership of Formosa Plastics Marine Corp in Taiwan.

India’s exports to Pakistan between April 2024 and January this year were put at $447.65m. Organic chemicals and pharmaceutical products accounted for about 60% of this.

Imports from Pakistan were just $420,000, mainly fruit, nuts, oil seeds and medicinal plants.

New Delhi also announced the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches and the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960.