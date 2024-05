Greek shipowner Pantheon Tankers is said to be the latest shipping name to ink VLCC newbuildings in China.

The move would continue a trend of Chinese shipbuilders dominating the VLCC newbuilding scene this year, ahead of the traditional leader in the segment, South Korea.

Pantheon has turned to Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co (DSIC) for two 307,000-dwt oil carriers.

Industry players following the Chinese shipbuilding market said Pantheon penned the VLCC newbuildings contract last month.