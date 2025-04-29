Oil major Shell’s shipping and chartering arm paid its staff less in 2024 despite a growth in earnings.

Accounts filed with Companies House in the UK show that Shell International Trading & Shipping (Stasco) made a net profit of £24.8m ($30.7m), up from £17.6m in 2023.

Operating costs fell by £5m year on year.

Directors said the results were “satisfactory”.

Stasco acts as a manager to Shell Trading International’s trading and shipping business, and also for Shell Energy Europe’s trading operations, receiving service fees.

Revenue rose to £1.18bn from £1.16bn, while operating profit grew to £1.18m from a loss of £24m in 2023.

But Stasco banked less interest in 2024, at £40m, compared to nearly £52m the year before.

No dividends were paid for the year.

The salary bill dropped again to £366m from £389m, after falling from £550m in 2022.

But staff numbers rose to 1,312 last year, from 1,162 in the previous 12 months.

Stasco had six directors during the year, but Jacek Dziembaj resigned in March 2024.

The company is listed as owning one LNG carrier, the 145,144-cbm Methane Nile Eagle (built 2007).

The wider Shell group controls more LNG carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, tankers, general cargo ships and a survey ship.

Last June, TradeWinds reported Shell was in talks with two shipbuilders for up to six vessels that would be built to its next-generation hybrid LNG carrier design.

Shipbuilding sources said the group was in close discussions with South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean and Jiangnan Shipyard in China on the groundbreaking new LNG vessels, which would be built in a modular way so they could be upgraded over time to improve emissions progressively while offering more cargo capacity.

They said talks focused on the vessels’ specifications, pricing and possible berth slots.