Cypriot shipping fund manager Pelagic Partners has clinched a refinancing deal in the Netherlands at what it said is a competitive rate.

The company, set up four years ago by Niels Hartmann and Atef Abou Merhi, celebrated the transaction at a dinner hosted by Dutch lender NIBC in Amsterdam’s iconic canal district.

The bank’s 10th annual maritime evening saw industry leaders gathered on board an elegant salon boat, Pelagic said.