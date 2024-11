Cypriot shipping fund Pelagic Partners has deepened its relationship with US owner International Seaways through a new period charter.

The company said the 73,400-dwt Pelagic Turbot (built 2009) has been fixed to the tanker player on a long-term deal, following a dry-docking.

No details were given, but the vessel joins its sister ship, the 76,600-dwt Pelagic Tope (built 2008), on a term contract with International Seaways.