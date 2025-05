Pelagic Partners, a maritime investment vehicle established by Atef Abou Merhi and Niels Hartmann, has realised a handsome profit on a 19-year-old product tanker sold for further trading to China.

This is the second tanker asset play achieved by the Cyprus-based fund manager since the sale of a sister ship last year.

Abou Merhi confirmed divesting the 50,900-dwt Pelagic Tarpon (built 2006) — an ice-classed ship that brokers reported as sold for $14m.