Tanker newbuilding contracting hit an 18-year high in the third quarter as companies moved to update an ageing fleet, SSY says.

The London-based shipbroker calculated that owners placed orders for 187 tankers of 15.8m dwt between July and September, the highest quarterly figure since the first three months of 2006.

The shipyard stampede has been led by the clean sector, which contracted 151 vessels, including 47 MRs of 2.24m