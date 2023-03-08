Performance Shipping is tapping Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co for an LNG-ready aframax newbuilding.

The Athens-based, New York-listed LR2 specialist announced on Wednesday a $62.6m agreement to build a 114,000-dwt, scrubber-fitted tanker at the Chinese shipyard due for delivery in late 2025.

The will be able to trade crude or products, the company said.

“We are pleased to have secured one of the remaining delivery slots for LR2/aframax tankers with a 2025 delivery date,” chief executive Andreas Michalopoulos said in a statement.