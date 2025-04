Performance Shipping, a US-listed aframax owner led by Aliki Paliou, is set to make its second profitable ship sale in quick succession.

Just two weeks after securing a $21.5m gain from the sale of the 105,400-dwt P Yanbu (built 2009), the company revealed it has a tentative agreement to sell another vessel — the 105,100-dwt P Sophia (built 2009).

Performance’s oldest ship will fetch between $36.05m