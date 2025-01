US-listed Performance Shipping has extended an aframax charter with a big commodities player at a reduced rate.

The Greek owner said trader Glencore’s shipping division ST Shipping & Transport has kept on the 105,525-dwt P Monterey (built 2011) at a gross charter rate of $28,000 per day.

The deal has been stretched for a year, plus or minus 30 days at the charterer’s option, adding to the two years at $32,000 per day it signed up for in November 2022.