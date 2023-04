Charterers are continuing to secure product tankers on longer-term deals in expensive freight markets.

One broker reported “an extensive number” of time charters being concluded across all sizes of clean carriers.

Swedish owner Concordia Maritime assessed March rates at $29,500 per day for one-year deals for MR ships built after 2010, and $22,500 for three-year deals.

The company believes stronger spot rates are tempting owners to lock in ships for longer durations.