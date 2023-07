Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) has emerged as the buyer of an MR product tanker that Scorpio Tankers recently said it had sold for $32.5m.

PIS, the Indonesian oil major’s maritime logistics arm, said the 50,000-dwt STI Ville (built 2013) will be renamed PIS Samutera when it joins the fleet of Singapore-headquartered Pertamina International Shipping Asia Pacific, a subsidiary that is...