Toro Corp has made its first sale, benefitting from soaring tanker values to triple its money on a 21-year-old aframax.

The tanker spin-off of Petros Panagiotidis outfit Castor Maritime announced late on Thursday it accepted a $30.1m offer to offload the 106,100-dwt aframax Wonder Avior (built 2002).

The Nasdaq-listed company expects to deliver the ship to its new, undisclosed owners by the end of June.