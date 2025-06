Two months after launching a tanker-focused spin-off, US-listed owner Toro Corp announced the acquisition of a modern product carrier.

Petros Panagiotidis-led Toro said in a statement on Wednesday that it is buying a 2021-built MR unit from an unaffiliated third party for $36.25m.

Toro expects to fund the acquisition with cash on hand and the vessel’s delivery is scheduled to take place within the second or third quarter of this year.