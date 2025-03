Cyprus-based shipowner Petros Panagiotidis’ latest spin-off is targeting fleet expansion after naming the date for its Nasdaq trading debut in the US.

Robin Energy has been split from Nasdaq-listed Toro Corp to focus on product tankers initially.

Limassol-headquartered Toro, which has four LPG carriers and an MR1 tanker, said it expects to complete the distribution of Robin shares to Toro investors on or around 14 April.