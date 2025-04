Shipowner Petros Panagiotidis’ latest listed spin-off has cleared the way for fundraising on the public markets worth up to $250m as it eyes fleet expansion.

Robin Energy listed on the Nasdaq exchange in New York earlier in April with one MR1 tanker, having been separated from LPG carrier owner Toro Corp.

Now the new operation has filed an F-3 form, outlining plans to offer stock or debt securities from time to time.