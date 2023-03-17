The Philippines is investigating claims that the 2022-built tanker that sank off its coast causing an oil spill was a converted LPG carrier.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said a witness had come forward to say that the Princess Empress was a twice “rebuilt scrap ship” that had been converted into a tanker, according to local reports.

The 1,100-dwt tanker, owned by RDC Reield Marine Services, based in Manila, went down in rough seas on 28 February carrying 800,000 litres of industrial fuel oil.