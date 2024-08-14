A pipeline fire in Libya has reduced flows of crude to the export terminal of Es Sider in Libya.

Firefighting teams extinguished the blaze on Tuesday, but analytics company Kpler said volumes have been cut by about 125,000 barrels per day (bpd) to the port.

National Oil Company (NOC) said the impact had been limited.

Any delays to tanker loadings will depend on the length of the reductions.

The Libya Observer reported that the fire occurred 30 km from the port.

Al-Waha field superintendent Hamad Busaif said the blaze started in one of two pipelines and was caused by a dredging machine.

The section of the line involved was isolated immediately.

Maintenance teams were due to start repairs on Wednesday.

Kpler said Es Sider is a key export hub in eastern Libya.

It exports an average of 290,000 bpd.

Argus reported that 271,000 bpd flowed through the line the day before the fire.

Frequent disruptions

“Libya’s overall oil production, typically around 1.2m bpd, has been hit by frequent disruptions due to political instability and ageing infrastructure,” the company added.

Last week, crude tanker loadings ceased at the terminal that handles exports from Libya’s largest oilfield.

The Sharara field cut production after NOC declared a force majeure because of an unstable political situation and protests at the site.

It said “current circumstances” had prevented loading at the port of Zawiya.