Two vessels were boarded in separate pirate attacks over the weekend in a newly emerging hot spot off Indonesia.

The attacks on a container ship and a crude tanker came within 24 hours of each other, according to Ambrey Analytics.

At 21:00 local time on Saturday, a Liberia-flagged boxship was raided by six individuals while transiting eastbound in the Philip Channel, six nautical miles (11 km) north-west of Pulau Terung.