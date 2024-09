Private Greek shipowner Pleiades Shipping Agent has broken its tradition of ordering newbuildings in South Korea and Japan.

The tanker owner has gone to China for the first time to order up to four long-range1 (LR1) tankers at New Times Shipbuilding.

Shipbuilding sources said Pleiades has struck a deal with the Jiangsu-based shipyard for two firm vessels, plus option for an additional two ships.