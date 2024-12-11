George Vakirtzis, a senior Greek executive who has worked at tanker and bulker owner Polembros Shipping for four decades, is withdrawing from the top job at the end of the month.

The move is part of a pre-arranged generational change in which Leonidas S Polemis, son of company principal Spiros Polemis, becomes chief executive from next year.

“After a rewarding 40 years career, including over a decade as chief executive officer of Polembros, I am pleased to announce that I will be stepping down as CEO effective January 1, 2025,” Vakirtzis wrote in a message to colleagues and clients seen by TradeWinds.

