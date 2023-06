Greece’s Polembros Shipping has inked its debut contracts with New Times Shipbuilding.

The Chinese yard will construct two suezmax tankers for the Greek shipowner, with very early delivery dates in April and May 2025, Polembros managing director George Vakirtzis confirmed.

The vessels will be LNG-ready and will be equipped with scrubbers.

Spiros Polemis-controlled Polembros, an owner of both tankers and bulkers, once preferred Japanese and South Korean yards for its crude carriers.