Suezmaxes and aframaxes are set to benefit if the security situation in Sudan and South Sudan improves, US shipbroker Poten & Partners believes.

Both African countries are oil producers, but the political situation in the region is very unstable.

The key to exports is the Greater Nile Oil pipeline, which stretches 1,000 miles (1,610 km) to the Bashayer export terminal on the Red Sea, the New York shop explained.