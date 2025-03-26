European shipbrokers believe the firm price achieved by Greece’s Performance Shipping for its latest tanker sale is in line with market sentiment and other recent deals.

Some also argue that premiums for non-Chinese-built ships are being seen in secondhand markets as the US deliberates whether to slap big port fees on Chinese tonnage.

Nasdaq-listed Performance said this week that it had agreed to offload the 105,400-dwt Japanese-built P Yanbu (built 2011) for $39m, nearly $5m above VesselsValue’s assessment.