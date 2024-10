Italian shipowner Premuda has agreed to the lucrative sale of a large product carrier and is close to offloading one MR tanker and a kamsarmax bulker.

An officer with the Pillarstone-controlled shipping platform confirmed to TradeWinds the divestment of the 109,000-dwt PS Genova (built 2010).

“Premuda is working hard to renew the fleet to better position itself on the market in the coming years,” the company spokesperson told TradeWinds in an email.